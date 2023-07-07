FMCG: What should investors expect in the June 2023 quarter?

Gross and operating margins are likely to recover on the back of lower commodity prices

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Gap between volumes and value growth to narrow Rural recovery remains elusive Beverage category impacted by unseasonal rains Gross and operating margins will witness expansion The demand trends for the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sector remained stable for the June 2023 quarter, though signs of improvement on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis were not clearly visible. Growth in rural markets, which was anticipated earlier, continued to be elusive while urban markets remained steady. However moderating headline inflation, hike in minimum support prices (MSP), and...