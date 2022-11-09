Filatex India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.42 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,163.42 crore in September 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 964.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.16 crore in September 2022 down 65.9% from Rs. 73.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.77 crore in September 2022 down 56.97% from Rs. 131.92 crore in September 2021.

Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

Filatex India shares closed at 101.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.35% over the last 12 months.