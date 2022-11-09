English
    Filatex India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.42 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Filatex India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,163.42 crore in September 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 964.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.16 crore in September 2022 down 65.9% from Rs. 73.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.77 crore in September 2022 down 56.97% from Rs. 131.92 crore in September 2021.

    Filatex India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in September 2021.

    Filatex India shares closed at 101.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.35% over the last 12 months.

    Filatex India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,163.421,023.29964.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,163.421,023.29964.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials911.92857.58725.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.8114.877.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.89-44.44-2.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6722.8021.51
    Depreciation16.6116.4615.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.8698.1888.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6657.84109.29
    Other Income10.506.596.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1664.43116.07
    Interest6.085.956.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.0858.48109.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.0858.48109.57
    Tax8.9215.0935.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1643.3973.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1643.3973.78
    Equity Share Capital44.3044.3045.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.943.32
    Diluted EPS1.131.933.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.943.32
    Diluted EPS1.131.933.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Filatex India #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:06 am