English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Fert and Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.57 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,232.57 crore in June 2023 down 4.63% from Rs. 1,292.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.81 crore in June 2023 down 47.58% from Rs. 136.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.83 crore in June 2023 down 6.63% from Rs. 205.45 crore in June 2022.

    Fert and Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

    Fert and Chem shares closed at 453.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.47% returns over the last 6 months and 286.90% over the last 12 months.

    Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,232.571,248.841,292.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,232.571,248.841,292.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials784.88920.11983.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods138.631.040.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-179.63-320.31-223.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.1781.0558.64
    Depreciation5.259.156.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses265.61382.80289.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.66175.00175.79
    Other Income44.9251.8922.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.58226.89198.55
    Interest62.6461.2961.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.94165.60136.99
    Exceptional Items-52.13----
    P/L Before Tax71.81165.60136.99
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.81165.60136.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.81165.60136.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.81165.60136.99
    Equity Share Capital647.07647.07647.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.112.562.12
    Diluted EPS1.112.562.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.112.562.12
    Diluted EPS1.112.562.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Fert and Chem #fertilisers #Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!