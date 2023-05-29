Fermenta Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.59 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 100.59 53.75 94.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 100.59 53.75 94.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.90 24.97 36.31 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 2.82 1.36 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.59 -6.63 -0.61 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.42 13.64 11.36 Depreciation 5.89 6.16 6.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.46 25.02 27.70 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.68 -12.23 12.52 Other Income 1.07 -- 2.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.75 -12.23 15.49 Interest 6.35 5.18 4.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.41 -17.41 11.01 Exceptional Items -15.00 -44.59 -- P/L Before Tax -0.59 -62.00 11.01 Tax 1.18 -3.05 1.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.77 -58.95 9.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.77 -58.95 9.07 Equity Share Capital 14.43 14.43 14.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.61 -20.44 3.14 Diluted EPS -0.61 -20.44 3.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.61 -20.44 3.14 Diluted EPS -0.61 -20.44 3.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited