Fermenta Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.59 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:Net Sales at Rs 100.59 crore in March 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 94.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 down 119.49% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2023 up 23.79% from Rs. 21.52 crore in March 2022.
|Fermenta Bio shares closed at 142.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.06% over the last 12 months.
|Fermenta Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.59
|53.75
|94.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.59
|53.75
|94.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.90
|24.97
|36.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|2.82
|1.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|28.59
|-6.63
|-0.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.42
|13.64
|11.36
|Depreciation
|5.89
|6.16
|6.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.46
|25.02
|27.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.68
|-12.23
|12.52
|Other Income
|1.07
|--
|2.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.75
|-12.23
|15.49
|Interest
|6.35
|5.18
|4.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.41
|-17.41
|11.01
|Exceptional Items
|-15.00
|-44.59
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|-62.00
|11.01
|Tax
|1.18
|-3.05
|1.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.77
|-58.95
|9.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.77
|-58.95
|9.07
|Equity Share Capital
|14.43
|14.43
|14.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-20.44
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-20.44
|3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-20.44
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-20.44
|3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited