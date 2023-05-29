English
    Fermenta Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.59 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fermenta Biotech are:Net Sales at Rs 100.59 crore in March 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 94.66 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 down 119.49% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.64 crore in March 2023 up 23.79% from Rs. 21.52 crore in March 2022.Fermenta Bio shares closed at 142.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.06% over the last 12 months.
    Fermenta Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.5953.7594.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.5953.7594.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.9024.9736.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.632.821.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.59-6.63-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4213.6411.36
    Depreciation5.896.166.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.4625.0227.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.68-12.2312.52
    Other Income1.07--2.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.75-12.2315.49
    Interest6.355.184.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.41-17.4111.01
    Exceptional Items-15.00-44.59--
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-62.0011.01
    Tax1.18-3.051.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.77-58.959.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.77-58.959.07
    Equity Share Capital14.4314.4314.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-20.443.14
    Diluted EPS-0.61-20.443.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-20.443.14
    Diluted EPS-0.61-20.443.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 04:47 pm