    Fed policy: Not a pivot but just a shift in gear -- What is in it for investors?

    Valuation should be the touchstone to pick stocks from export-oriented sectors for the long term; for the risk-averse, companies catering to domestic demand could be good picks

    Anubhav Sahu
    December 15, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    United States Federal Reserve building (File Image)

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Fed steps down rate hike size from 75 bps to 50 bps Key challenge is how high will rates go and for how long Services inflation related to labour market harder to crack India’s macro & micro picture better than rest; valuation not overtly expensive Watch for bottom-up domestic focused opportunities The anticipated 50-basis-point rate hike by the US Fed has brought the target range of Federal funds to 4.25-4.5 percent. At the same time, the new dot plot suggests that peak policy rates...

