MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Exide Industries reports Rs 31.8 crore profit in Q1FY22

Consolidated revenue was Rs 3,542 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,526 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, it added.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.8 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 13.5 crore in the same period of the last financial year, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue was Rs 3,542 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,526 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, it added.

Loss of Rs 91 crore in its life insurance subsidiary dragged down the profit during the quarter. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the life insurance subsidiary reported a loss of Rs 44 crore.

On a standalone basis, Exide Industries reported a profit of Rs 125 crore on a net turnover of Rs 2,486 crore during the quarter.

Close

"The company has achieved impressive growth in both automotive and industrial divisions. While replacement volume for both automotive and UPS batteries remain extremely encouraging, infra and OEM markets registered better than expected growth during the quarter," Exide Industries Managing Director and CEO Subir Chakraborty said.

"As an ongoing focus area, sales transformation and cost compression remain the core strategies to improve efficiencies within the company," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Exide Industries #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 07:35 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.