you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exide Industries Q4 PAT seen up 6% YoY to Rs. 200.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,643.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Exide Industries to report net profit at Rs. 200.9 crore up 6% year-on-year (up 29.6% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,643.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 356.9 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 10, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #automobiles #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll

