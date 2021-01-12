Exide Industries Q3 PAT seen up 0.6% YoY to Rs. 197 cr: ICICI Direct

exide_pic

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Exide Industries to report net profit at Rs. 197 crore up 0.6% year-on-year (down 13.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,952 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 359 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.