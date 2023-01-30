English
    Exide Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,538.50 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3,538.50 crore in December 2022 up 6.85% from Rs. 3,311.71 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.14 crore in December 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 178.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.85 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 396.74 crore in December 2021.
    Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.Exide Ind shares closed at 183.20 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,538.503,841.133,311.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,538.503,841.133,311.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,694.442,737.612,461.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.8014.2816.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-333.11-171.31-244.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost246.91257.89234.56
    Depreciation126.83122.63110.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses502.27571.12464.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.36308.91269.47
    Other Income23.6635.6416.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.02344.55286.04
    Interest19.2218.0914.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax275.80326.46271.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax275.80326.46271.24
    Tax77.5585.0872.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities198.25241.38199.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----20.27
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period198.25241.38178.87
    Minority Interest--0.080.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.11-0.26-0.91
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates198.14241.20178.32
    Equity Share Capital85.0085.0085.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.342.832.10
    Diluted EPS2.342.832.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.342.832.10
    Diluted EPS2.342.832.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
