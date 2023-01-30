Exide Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,538.50 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exide Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 3,538.50 crore in December 2022 up 6.85% from Rs. 3,311.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 198.14 crore in December 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 178.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.85 crore in December 2022 up 6.33% from Rs. 396.74 crore in December 2021.
Exide Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2021.
|Exide Ind shares closed at 183.20 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.
|Exide Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,538.50
|3,841.13
|3,311.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,538.50
|3,841.13
|3,311.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,694.44
|2,737.61
|2,461.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.80
|14.28
|16.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-333.11
|-171.31
|-244.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|246.91
|257.89
|234.56
|Depreciation
|126.83
|122.63
|110.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|502.27
|571.12
|464.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|271.36
|308.91
|269.47
|Other Income
|23.66
|35.64
|16.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|295.02
|344.55
|286.04
|Interest
|19.22
|18.09
|14.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|275.80
|326.46
|271.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|275.80
|326.46
|271.24
|Tax
|77.55
|85.08
|72.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|198.25
|241.38
|199.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-20.27
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|198.25
|241.38
|178.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.08
|0.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.11
|-0.26
|-0.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|198.14
|241.20
|178.32
|Equity Share Capital
|85.00
|85.00
|85.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|2.83
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|2.34
|2.83
|2.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|2.83
|2.10
|Diluted EPS
|2.34
|2.83
|2.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited