Exide Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,538.50 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,538.50 3,841.13 3,311.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,538.50 3,841.13 3,311.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,694.44 2,737.61 2,461.18 Purchase of Traded Goods 29.80 14.28 16.23 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -333.11 -171.31 -244.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 246.91 257.89 234.56 Depreciation 126.83 122.63 110.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 502.27 571.12 464.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.36 308.91 269.47 Other Income 23.66 35.64 16.57 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 295.02 344.55 286.04 Interest 19.22 18.09 14.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 275.80 326.46 271.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 275.80 326.46 271.24 Tax 77.55 85.08 72.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 198.25 241.38 199.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -20.27 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 198.25 241.38 178.87 Minority Interest -- 0.08 0.36 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.11 -0.26 -0.91 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 198.14 241.20 178.32 Equity Share Capital 85.00 85.00 85.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.34 2.83 2.10 Diluted EPS 2.34 2.83 2.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.34 2.83 2.10 Diluted EPS 2.34 2.83 2.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited