    Excel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Excel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in December 2022 down 36.39% from Rs. 350.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2022 down 76.02% from Rs. 78.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 111.12 crore in December 2021.

    Excel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.97311.95350.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations222.97311.95350.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.81179.80164.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.582.121.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.986.40-11.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1727.4629.53
    Depreciation7.857.918.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.2563.5564.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2724.7194.51
    Other Income1.853.508.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1228.21102.91
    Interest0.360.920.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7627.29102.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7627.29102.48
    Tax3.026.9924.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7420.2978.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7420.2978.16
    Equity Share Capital6.296.296.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9116.1462.17
    Diluted EPS14.9116.1462.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.9116.1462.17
    Diluted EPS14.9116.1462.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited