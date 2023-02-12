Excel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore, down 36.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.97 crore in December 2022 down 36.39% from Rs. 350.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2022 down 76.02% from Rs. 78.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.97 crore in December 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 111.12 crore in December 2021.

Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 62.17 in December 2021.

Excel shares closed at 1,051.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and 6.87% over the last 12 months.