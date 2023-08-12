Excel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 214.28 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.28 crore in June 2023 down 34.83% from Rs. 328.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 down 84.14% from Rs. 37.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2023 down 70.48% from Rs. 57.80 crore in June 2022.

Excel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.47 in June 2022.

Excel shares closed at 895.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.33% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.