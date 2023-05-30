English
    Everest Kanto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.89 crore, down 37.77% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.89 crore in March 2023 down 37.77% from Rs. 478.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.39 crore in March 2023 down 43.89% from Rs. 64.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.30 crore in March 2023 down 48.72% from Rs. 101.98 crore in March 2022.

    Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.78 in March 2022.

    Everest Kanto shares closed at 107.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.53% returns over the last 6 months and -37.71% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.89256.38478.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.89256.38478.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.89155.41263.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.700.2211.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.414.51-14.19
    Power & Fuel16.03----
    Employees Cost29.2927.1129.02
    Depreciation11.239.708.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.3354.6394.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.834.8085.65
    Other Income2.241.347.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.076.1493.18
    Interest3.182.953.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.893.1989.74
    Exceptional Items-1.13-19.94-5.26
    P/L Before Tax36.76-16.7584.48
    Tax0.510.8119.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.25-17.5664.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.25-17.5664.84
    Minority Interest0.140.110.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.39-17.4564.85
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.24-1.575.78
    Diluted EPS3.24-1.575.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.24-1.575.78
    Diluted EPS3.24-1.575.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023