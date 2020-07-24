Everest Ind Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 317.05 crore, down 26.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.05 crore in June 2020 down 26.64% from Rs. 432.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in June 2020 down 14.94% from Rs. 24.57 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2020 down 8.22% from Rs. 43.33 crore in June 2019.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 15.72 in June 2019.

Everest Ind shares closed at 215.60 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.