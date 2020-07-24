App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Ind Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 317.05 crore, down 26.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 317.05 crore in June 2020 down 26.64% from Rs. 432.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in June 2020 down 14.94% from Rs. 24.57 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2020 down 8.22% from Rs. 43.33 crore in June 2019.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 15.72 in June 2019.

Everest Ind shares closed at 215.60 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.

Everest Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations317.05290.46432.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations317.05290.46432.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials102.77174.50197.90
Purchase of Traded Goods1.101.142.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks82.13-10.4850.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.9824.0330.26
Depreciation6.175.725.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses65.51100.14111.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.39-4.5934.39
Other Income1.211.182.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.60-3.4137.37
Interest1.491.551.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.11-4.9635.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.11-4.9635.74
Tax11.21-1.7811.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.90-3.1824.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.90-3.1824.57
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.90-3.1824.57
Equity Share Capital15.6415.6415.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.37-2.0315.72
Diluted EPS13.37-2.0315.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.37-2.0315.72
Diluted EPS13.37-2.0315.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Ind #Everest Industries #Results

