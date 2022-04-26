English
    Eveready Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore, down 11.52% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.24 crore in March 2022 down 11.52% from Rs. 272.63 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022 up 91.3% from Rs. 441.20 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022 down 410.93% from Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2021.

    Eveready Ind shares closed at 323.20 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

    Eveready Industries India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.24325.89272.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.24325.89272.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.94126.9195.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.2578.7881.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.13-0.99-19.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.1537.7434.47
    Depreciation7.036.866.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.3942.8840.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.6433.7134.48
    Other Income0.901.70-29.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.7335.414.64
    Interest10.4310.8211.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-52.1724.59-7.00
    Exceptional Items-----629.70
    P/L Before Tax-52.1724.59-636.70
    Tax-13.770.88-195.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-38.4023.71-441.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-38.4023.71-441.20
    Equity Share Capital36.3436.3436.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.283.26-60.70
    Diluted EPS-5.283.26-60.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.283.26-60.70
    Diluted EPS-5.283.26-60.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Eveready Ind #Eveready Industries India #Results
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
