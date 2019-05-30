Eskay Knit Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 83.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eskay Knit are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 83.36% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2019 down 463.27% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2019 down 394.2% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2018.
Eskay Knit shares closed at 0.19 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Eskay Knit
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.63
|2.63
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.63
|2.64
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.87
|1.84
|4.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|-0.21
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.10
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.76
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.33
|0.18
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.80
|-0.03
|-1.42
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.80
|-0.03
|-1.38
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.80
|-0.03
|-1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.80
|-0.03
|-1.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.80
|-0.03
|-1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.80
|-0.03
|-1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|28.08
|28.08
|28.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|--
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|--
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|--
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|--
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited