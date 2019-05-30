Eskay Knit Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 83.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 83.36% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2019 down 463.27% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2019 down 394.2% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2018.

Eskay Knit shares closed at 0.19 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months