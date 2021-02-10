Esab India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 183.93 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.93 crore in December 2020 up 8.71% from Rs. 169.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2020 down 17.17% from Rs. 17.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.73 crore in December 2020 down 15.56% from Rs. 26.92 crore in December 2019.

Esab India EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.54 in December 2019.

Esab India shares closed at 1,990.70 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.88% returns over the last 6 months and 18.79% over the last 12 months.