ERP Soft System Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 6.67% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 32.17% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

ERP Soft System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

ERP Soft System shares closed at 71.95 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.94% returns over the last 12 months.