Eros Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore, down 73.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore in September 2020 down 73.73% from Rs. 200.42 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2020 down 119.78% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.05 crore in September 2020 down 25.44% from Rs. 36.28 crore in September 2019.
Eros Intl shares closed at 18.15 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.97% over the last 12 months.
|Eros International Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.65
|41.68
|200.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.65
|41.68
|200.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|56.58
|40.86
|69.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.03
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.34
|9.54
|9.06
|Depreciation
|2.50
|2.54
|3.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.36
|12.69
|105.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.13
|-23.98
|13.49
|Other Income
|53.68
|17.62
|19.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.55
|-6.36
|33.23
|Interest
|30.52
|22.83
|18.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.97
|-29.19
|14.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.97
|-29.19
|14.76
|Tax
|-1.70
|-0.70
|4.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.27
|-28.49
|10.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.27
|-28.49
|10.69
|Minority Interest
|1.90
|--
|1.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.37
|-28.49
|11.98
|Equity Share Capital
|95.73
|95.63
|95.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-2.98
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-2.98
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-2.98
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-2.98
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm