Eros Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore, down 73.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.65 crore in September 2020 down 73.73% from Rs. 200.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2020 down 119.78% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.05 crore in September 2020 down 25.44% from Rs. 36.28 crore in September 2019.

Eros Intl shares closed at 18.15 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.97% over the last 12 months.