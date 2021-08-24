Eros Intl Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.65 crore, down 52.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.65 crore in June 2021 down 52.86% from Rs. 41.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.86 crore in June 2021 down 50.44% from Rs. 28.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.30 crore in June 2021 down 352.88% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2020.

Eros Intl shares closed at 17.15 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -38.86% returns over the last 6 months and -34.67% over the last 12 months.