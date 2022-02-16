Equitas Holding Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,025.18 crore, down 9.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,025.18 crore in December 2021 down 9.54% from Rs. 1,133.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.58 crore in December 2021 down 87.9% from Rs. 236.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.84 crore in December 2021 down 25.39% from Rs. 719.52 crore in December 2020.

Equitas Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.36 in December 2020.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 116.05 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.57% over the last 12 months.