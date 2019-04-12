App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Engineers India Q4 PAT seen up 14.1% YoY to Rs. 78.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 563.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Engineers India to report net profit at Rs. 78.7 crore up 14.1% year-on-year (down 13.3% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 563.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 29 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 67.4 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #Engineers India #ICICI Direct #Result Poll

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs DC Match at Kolkata: KKR Look to Win Again ...

IPL 2019 | Steyn Set to Replace Coulter-Nile at RCB

SpiceJet Shares Zoom 8.5% on Plans to Induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG Airc ...

SC Demolished Modi, Jaitley, BJP's Stand on Electoral Bonds, Says Yech ...

IPL 2019 | ‘Hope for DC Support Too!’ – Local Boy Ganguly's Mess ...

DC, Marvel Crossover No One Was Waiting For: Twitter Roasts 'Student O ...

There are no Ready-made Women Role Models as Administrators, Says Jami ...

Revolt Intellicorp Releases First Sketch of the AI-Enabled Smart Motor ...

Rajnath Singh Vs PM Modi Lookalike in Fight for Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.