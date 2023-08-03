Engineers India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 818.27 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 818.27 crore in June 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 814.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.93 crore in June 2023 up 114.35% from Rs. 64.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.74 crore in June 2023 up 120.33% from Rs. 74.77 crore in June 2022.

Engineers India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2022.

Engineers India shares closed at 148.50 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.71% returns over the last 6 months and 120.00% over the last 12 months.