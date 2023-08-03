English
    Engineers India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 818.27 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Engineers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 818.27 crore in June 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 814.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.93 crore in June 2023 up 114.35% from Rs. 64.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.74 crore in June 2023 up 120.33% from Rs. 74.77 crore in June 2022.

    Engineers India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2022.

    Engineers India shares closed at 148.50 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.71% returns over the last 6 months and 120.00% over the last 12 months.

    Engineers India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations818.27880.10814.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations818.27880.10814.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost235.74241.48228.30
    Depreciation7.547.095.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses511.52471.69539.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.48159.8441.62
    Other Income93.7244.8627.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.20204.7169.55
    Interest1.150.430.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.05204.2869.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax156.05204.2869.38
    Tax39.6747.4017.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.38156.8851.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.38156.8851.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates22.5433.2913.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates138.93190.1864.81
    Equity Share Capital281.02281.02281.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.473.381.15
    Diluted EPS2.473.381.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.473.381.15
    Diluted EPS2.473.381.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

