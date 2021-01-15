Emami Q3 PAT may dip 9.2% YoY to Rs. 144.4 cr: KR Choksey

Emami | Promoter entities Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd and Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd released pledge on 0.44 percent and 0.45 percent equity respectively.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for thesector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs. 144.4 crore down 9.2% year-on-year (up 10.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 812.6 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 264 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.