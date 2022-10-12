Emami Q2 PAT may dip 22.7% YoY to Rs. 195.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

Emami: Emami acquires 30% stake in pet-care start-up Cannis Lupus Services. The company acquired 30% stake in a pet-care start-up Cannis Lupus Services India. Cannis Lupus under the brand "FurBallStory" would thus be focusing on the fast-growing pet care segment with its ayurvedic range of solutions for common and recurrent ailments in pets, especially dogs.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs. 195.8 crore down 22.7% year-on-year (up 34.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 895.3 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 14.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 36.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 237.3 crore.

