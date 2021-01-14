MARKET NEWS

Elgi Equipments Q3 PAT seen up 165.4% YoY to Rs. 34.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 505.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

January 14, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Elgi Equipments | Pari Washington India Master Fund Ltd & Pari Washington Investment Fund acquired 4,709 shares in company. Current stake stood at 9.5 percent. (Image: elgi.com)

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Elgi Equipments to report net profit at Rs. 34.1 crore up 165.4% year-on-year (up 2.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 111.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 68.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

