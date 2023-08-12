English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elgi Equipments Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 723.88 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 723.88 crore in June 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 693.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.48 crore in June 2023 up 24.23% from Rs. 48.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.14 crore in June 2023 up 18.06% from Rs. 89.90 crore in June 2022.

    Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2022.

    Elgi Equipments shares closed at 506.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 13.70% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Equipments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations723.88835.74693.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations723.88835.74693.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials286.20303.56307.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods89.7989.2199.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.5221.85-49.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost158.00149.60141.63
    Depreciation18.5219.5018.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.77144.14115.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.11107.8959.29
    Other Income17.5122.8811.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.62130.7671.04
    Interest4.675.402.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.96125.3668.24
    Exceptional Items--105.39--
    P/L Before Tax82.96230.7568.24
    Tax25.2260.5121.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.73170.2446.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.73170.2446.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.75-0.142.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.48170.1048.69
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.915.381.54
    Diluted EPS1.915.371.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.915.381.54
    Diluted EPS1.915.371.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Equipments #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!