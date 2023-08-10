English
    Electrosteel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,494.92 crore, down 13.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,494.92 crore in June 2023 down 13.52% from Rs. 1,728.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.40 crore in June 2023 down 21.87% from Rs. 104.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.28 crore in June 2023 down 18.32% from Rs. 225.62 crore in June 2022.

    Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

    Electrosteel shares closed at 58.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.43% returns over the last 6 months and 65.26% over the last 12 months.

    Electrosteel Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,494.921,761.821,728.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,494.921,761.821,728.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials867.69923.88983.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.8788.07-50.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.0187.0484.37
    Depreciation28.4028.0228.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses428.57453.45507.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.12181.37174.53
    Other Income34.7623.7022.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.88205.07196.90
    Interest51.2872.2959.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.61132.78137.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.61132.78137.23
    Tax23.2131.4733.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.40101.31104.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.40101.31104.18
    Equity Share Capital59.4659.4659.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.701.75
    Diluted EPS1.371.701.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.701.75
    Diluted EPS1.371.701.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Electrosteel #Electrosteel Castings #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

