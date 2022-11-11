English
    Electrosteel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,784.15 crore, up 53.1% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,784.15 crore in September 2022 up 53.1% from Rs. 1,165.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.85 crore in September 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 45.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.28 crore in September 2022 up 11.45% from Rs. 153.69 crore in September 2021.

    Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

    Electrosteel shares closed at 43.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.46% over the last 12 months.

    Electrosteel Castings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,784.151,767.131,165.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,784.151,767.131,165.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,039.18983.51612.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.0428.6130.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-90.96-107.86-94.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.38101.0898.55
    Depreciation30.1430.1729.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses531.17558.61385.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.19173.00102.67
    Other Income16.9516.3421.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.14189.34123.95
    Interest69.2962.1541.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.85127.1982.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.85127.1982.74
    Tax18.8132.0116.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.0495.1866.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.0495.1866.11
    Minority Interest-0.20-0.09-20.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.8595.0945.41
    Equity Share Capital59.4659.4643.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.601.05
    Diluted EPS0.891.601.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.891.601.05
    Diluted EPS0.891.601.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:10 pm