Electrosteel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,784.15 crore, up 53.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,784.15 crore in September 2022 up 53.1% from Rs. 1,165.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.85 crore in September 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 45.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.28 crore in September 2022 up 11.45% from Rs. 153.69 crore in September 2021.

Electrosteel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

Electrosteel shares closed at 43.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.46% over the last 12 months.