    Elecon Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 414.34 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elecon Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 414.34 crore in June 2023 up 26.43% from Rs. 327.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.96 crore in June 2023 up 72.46% from Rs. 42.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.47 crore in June 2023 up 56.41% from Rs. 69.35 crore in June 2022.

    Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

    Elecon Eng shares closed at 721.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.02% returns over the last 6 months and 125.84% over the last 12 months.

    Elecon Engineering Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations414.34424.54327.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations414.34424.54327.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials194.56198.96144.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.4616.70-1.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.8931.2641.36
    Depreciation12.4213.6011.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.3884.7678.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.5579.2553.47
    Other Income8.507.814.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.0587.0657.93
    Interest2.474.604.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.5882.4753.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.5882.4753.81
    Tax21.5116.1511.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.0766.3142.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.0766.3142.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.891.63-0.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.9667.9542.31
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.506.063.77
    Diluted EPS6.506.063.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.506.063.77
    Diluted EPS6.506.063.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023

