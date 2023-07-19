Elecon Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 414.34 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 414.34 crore in June 2023 up 26.43% from Rs. 327.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.96 crore in June 2023 up 72.46% from Rs. 42.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.47 crore in June 2023 up 56.41% from Rs. 69.35 crore in June 2022.

Elecon Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

Elecon Eng shares closed at 721.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.02% returns over the last 6 months and 125.84% over the last 12 months.