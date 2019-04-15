EIH Q4 PAT seen up 46% YoY to Rs. 81.9 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Hotels sector. The brokerage house expects VST Industries to report net profit at Rs. 81.9 crore up 46% year-on-year (up 28.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 475.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 45.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 143.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.