EIH Assoc Hotel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore, up 29.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.53 crore in September 2022 up 29.56% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.46 crore in September 2022 up 27310.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.80 crore in September 2022 up 220.59% from Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2021.

EIH Assoc Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.