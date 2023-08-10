English
    EID Parry Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.41 crore, down 3.23% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 698.41 crore in June 2023 down 3.23% from Rs. 721.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.77 crore in June 2023 down 448.33% from Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.63 crore in June 2023 down 233.24% from Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022.

    EID Parry shares closed at 470.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.

    EID Parry (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations698.41807.18721.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations698.41807.18721.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.65801.5990.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.7619.390.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks340.64-415.49464.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.8135.5642.12
    Depreciation34.8833.7732.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.53148.53127.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-61.86183.83-36.43
    Other Income12.35109.7414.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.51293.57-21.88
    Interest12.3010.377.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.81283.20-29.81
    Exceptional Items---155.1144.20
    P/L Before Tax-61.81128.0914.39
    Tax-16.0445.321.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.7782.7713.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.7782.7713.14
    Equity Share Capital17.7517.7517.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.584.660.74
    Diluted EPS-2.584.670.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.584.660.74
    Diluted EPS-2.584.670.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #EID Parry #EID Parry (India) #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

