EID Parry Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.41 crore, down 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.41 crore in June 2023 down 3.23% from Rs. 721.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.77 crore in June 2023 down 448.33% from Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.63 crore in June 2023 down 233.24% from Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2022.

EID Parry shares closed at 470.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.