    EID Parry Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore in December 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 686.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 72.00 crore in December 2021.

    EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.

    EID Parry shares closed at 528.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.

    EID Parry (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations727.42645.81686.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations727.42645.81686.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials644.52294.35568.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.6810.560.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-178.92163.53-79.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.7538.5036.24
    Depreciation33.1835.2430.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.30125.30107.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.91-21.6721.50
    Other Income14.67111.8520.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5890.1841.53
    Interest8.499.2411.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0980.9430.05
    Exceptional Items-----13.73
    P/L Before Tax21.0980.9416.32
    Tax5.31-4.19-1.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7885.1318.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7885.1318.29
    Equity Share Capital17.7517.7517.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.894.801.03
    Diluted EPS0.884.801.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.894.801.03
    Diluted EPS0.884.801.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

