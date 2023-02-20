EID Parry Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 727.42 crore in December 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 686.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2022 down 13.72% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.76 crore in December 2022 down 12.83% from Rs. 72.00 crore in December 2021.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.

EID Parry shares closed at 528.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 27.59% over the last 12 months.