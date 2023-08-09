EID Parry Q1 results: Sugar maker reports loss of Rs 45 crore

EID Parry operates in sweetners and nutraceuticals business.

EID Parry's reported a net loss of Rs 45.77 crore in the April-to-June quarter as compared with a profit of Rs 13.14 crore in same period last year.

The company's revenue fell 3 percent year-on-year YoY to Rs 710.76 crore in Q1FY24.

Revenue from the sugar business fell 10 percent YOY to Rs 472.96 crore in the same period. Revenue from co-generation business stood at Rs 18.24 crore in the April-to-June quarter down 70 percent YoY. The distillery business recorded revenue of Rs 208.64 crore up 66 percent YoY in the same period.

EID Parry shares were down 1.03 percent at Rs 475 at 15.12 pm on the National Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Chennai, EID Parry operates in the sweeteners and nutraceuticals space.

