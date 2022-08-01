English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    EasyTrip Planners Q1 FY23: Riding the sector tailwinds

    The annual stock return of EasyTrip Planners should mimic the earnings growth. We advise investors to go long on any weakness

    Madhuchanda Dey
    August 01, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    EasyTrip Planners Q1 FY23: Riding the sector tailwinds

    (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Easy Trip Planners (EMT, CMP: Rs 425, Market Cap: Rs 9,247 crore) was expected to deliver a strong quarter, given the heightened level of activity in the travel and tourism sector. The results didn’t disappoint. A strong surge in gross booking revenue, stable margin, and optimistic outlook across businesses were the hallmark of a strong quarter. While the valuation factors in much of the positives, investors should expect the stock return mirroring the company’s decent earnings growth and look...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of a recession?

      Jul 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, SBI Life holds an edge, what Cognizant's gu...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers