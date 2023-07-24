English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 571.21 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 571.21 crore in June 2023 down 11.64% from Rs. 646.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.62 crore in June 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.39 crore in June 2023 down 1.44% from Rs. 78.52 crore in June 2022.

    Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2022.

    Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 94.00 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.

    Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations571.21532.55646.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations571.21532.55646.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials371.27659.27298.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.942.326.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.10-274.54212.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.7829.3624.11
    Depreciation12.8012.8110.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.0629.7029.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.2773.6365.77
    Other Income0.331.891.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.5975.5167.73
    Interest5.515.9211.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.0969.5956.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax59.0969.5956.70
    Tax18.4722.8417.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.6246.7539.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.6246.7539.70
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.482.11
    Diluted EPS2.162.482.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.162.482.11
    Diluted EPS2.162.482.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dwarikesh Sugar #Dwarikesh Sugar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 04:27 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!