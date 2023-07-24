Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 571.21 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 571.21 crore in June 2023 down 11.64% from Rs. 646.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.62 crore in June 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.39 crore in June 2023 down 1.44% from Rs. 78.52 crore in June 2022.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2022.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 94.00 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.