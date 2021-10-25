MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Dwarikesh Sugar Q2 PAT rises over two-fold to Rs 39.63 crore

Total income of the company went up by 20.91 percent during the quarter under review to Rs 506.17 crore compared to Rs 418.62 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
October 25, 2021 / 09:09 PM IST
 
 
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries on Monday reported a 123.39 percent growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter at Rs 39.63 crore.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 17.74 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries said in a statement.

Total income of the company went up by 20.91 percent during the quarter under review to Rs 506.17 crore compared to Rs 418.62 crore in the year-ago period.

"Estimated sugar production during the ensuing season 2021-22, is 31 million tonnes after considering 3.4 million tons of sugar sacrifice in favor of ethanol.

"Domestic sugar prices have rallied since September, 2021. Execution of our 175 KLPD distillery project at Dwarikesh Dham unit in Uttar Pradesh is on schedule in spite of inclement weather and unseasonal rains," Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Managing Director Vijay S Banka said.

Shares of the company on Monday closed at Rs 75.35, up 5.02 percent on BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Dwarikesh Sugar Industries #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2021 09:09 pm

