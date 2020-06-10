App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' Q4 PAT rises 37% to Rs 44.3 crore

The company's PAT had stood at Rs 32.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries said in a statement.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries on Wednesday reported a 36.84 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 44.27 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company's PAT had stood at Rs 32.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries said in a statement.

Its total income surged 116.32 per cent to Rs 463.21 crore, compared with Rs 214.09 crore a year ago.

For the financial year 2019-20, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' PAT declined by 22.77 per cent to Rs 73.45 crore, compared with Rs 95.11 crore in the previous financial year.

The firm's revenue was up 19.75 per cent to Rs 1,341.53 crore during the year ended March 31, compared with Rs 1,120.22 crore in 2018-19.

"The country expects to produce 27 million tonne of sugar during the sugar year 2019-20. Sugar price continues to be around the minimum support price (MSP) level of Rs 3,100 per quintal. We continue our efforts towards improving operating efficiencies and control costs," Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Managing Director Vijay S Banka said. Shares of the company on Wednesday closed at Rs 23.90 apiece on the BSE, up 9.63 per cent over its previous close.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Business #Dwarikesh Sugar Industries #Results

