Duke Offshore Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, down 12.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in March 2019 down 12.49% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019 up 54.28% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019 up 24% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Duke Offshore EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2018.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 21.20 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -37.00% over the last 12 months.