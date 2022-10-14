DRC Systems Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in September 2022 down 0.62% from Rs. 5.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 up 477.93% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2022 up 165.63% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

DRC Systems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

DRC Systems shares closed at 26.50 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.48% returns over the last 6 months and -93.41% over the last 12 months.