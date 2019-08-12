DQ Entertain Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.91 crore, down 34.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.91 crore in June 2019 down 34.89% from Rs. 22.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2019 down 1331.33% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2019 down 985.57% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2018.

DQ Entertain shares closed at 3.40 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.29% returns over the last 6 months and -64.21% over the last 12 months.