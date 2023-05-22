English
    Donear Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.96 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Donear Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.96 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 173.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 down 19% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2023 down 0.91% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022.

    Donear Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.02 in March 2022.

    Donear Ind shares closed at 96.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.85% returns over the last 6 months and 81.48% over the last 12 months.

    Donear Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.96210.06173.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations213.96210.06173.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.7069.2579.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.2538.8734.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.250.19-35.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.1919.8818.38
    Depreciation2.422.362.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.4159.4562.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7320.0712.06
    Other Income1.692.407.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4222.4719.54
    Interest7.657.295.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7715.1814.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.7715.1814.13
    Tax3.243.563.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5311.6210.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5311.6210.53
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.232.02
    Diluted EPS1.642.232.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.642.232.02
    Diluted EPS1.642.232.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am