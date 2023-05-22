Donear Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 213.96 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.96 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 173.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2023 down 19% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.84 crore in March 2023 down 0.91% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022.

Donear Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.02 in March 2022.

Donear Ind shares closed at 96.55 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.85% returns over the last 6 months and 81.48% over the last 12 months.