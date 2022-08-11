Donear Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.58 crore, up 142.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.58 crore in June 2022 up 142.22% from Rs. 73.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2022 up 280.23% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.64 crore in June 2022 up 804.62% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Donear Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Donear Ind shares closed at 51.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months and -9.86% over the last 12 months.