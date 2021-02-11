Donear Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.33 crore, down 21.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.33 crore in December 2020 down 21.99% from Rs. 152.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2020 down 123.61% from Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020 down 71.83% from Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2019.

Donear Ind shares closed at 33.60 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)