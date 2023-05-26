DJS Stock Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 50.35% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 107.86% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 107.38% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

DJS Stock EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

DJS Stock shares closed at 0.97 on June 20, 2016 (BSE)