Divyashakti Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 3.93% Y-o-Y

June 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divyashakti Granites are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in March 2021 down 3.93% from Rs. 16.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021 down 40.33% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2021 down 26.88% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.

Divyashakti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2020.

Divyashakti shares closed at 53.05 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 43.18% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15.8816.2516.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.8816.2516.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.867.449.77
Purchase of Traded Goods4.342.391.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.461.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.031.061.11
Depreciation0.630.580.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.173.162.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.512.08-0.78
Other Income0.880.084.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.392.163.56
Interest0.020.020.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.372.143.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.372.143.52
Tax0.550.650.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.821.493.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.821.493.05
Equity Share Capital10.2710.2710.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.771.452.97
Diluted EPS1.771.452.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.771.452.97
Diluted EPS1.771.452.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

