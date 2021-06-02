Divyashakti Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in March 2021 down 3.93% from Rs. 16.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021 down 40.33% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2021 down 26.88% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2020.

Divyashakti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2020.

Divyashakti shares closed at 53.05 on June 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.68% returns over the last 6 months and 43.18% over the last 12 months.