you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Divi's Laboratories Q4 net profit up 33% at Rs 388.23 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 291.97 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 32.96 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 388.23 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,466.44 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,307.97 crore for the same period year ago.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,466.44 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,307.97 crore for the same period year ago.

Net profit for the fiscal year ended March stood at Rs 1,376.54 crore as against Rs 1,352.74 crore in the previous fiscal, Divi's Labs said.

For the last fiscal, its total income stood at Rs 5,584.05 crore. It was Rs 5,101.89 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

The company's board has declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share for the financial year 2019-20. No final dividend is recommended. The total dividend payout for the current year amounted to Rs 512.06 crore including dividend tax, Divi's Labs said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 05:29 pm

tags #Business #Divis Laboratories #Results

