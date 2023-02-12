Dish TV Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 710.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 103.53% from Rs. 80.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.33 crore in December 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 430.87 crore in December 2021.
Dish TV shares closed at 15.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.53% over the last 12 months.
|Dish TV India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|552.09
|596.31
|710.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|552.09
|596.31
|710.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.57
|6.49
|4.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.65
|1.03
|1.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.34
|35.43
|35.28
|Depreciation
|202.45
|214.57
|244.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|250.23
|240.43
|243.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.15
|98.36
|181.92
|Other Income
|14.73
|5.39
|4.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.88
|103.75
|186.83
|Interest
|74.22
|73.73
|77.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.34
|30.02
|109.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|30.02
|109.02
|Tax
|2.51
|7.94
|28.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.85
|22.08
|80.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.85
|22.08
|80.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.85
|22.08
|80.64
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited