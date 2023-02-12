English
    Dish TV Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 710.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 103.53% from Rs. 80.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.33 crore in December 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 430.87 crore in December 2021.

    Dish TV India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations552.09596.31710.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations552.09596.31710.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.576.494.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.651.031.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.3435.4335.28
    Depreciation202.45214.57244.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses250.23240.43243.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.1598.36181.92
    Other Income14.735.394.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.88103.75186.83
    Interest74.2273.7377.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.3430.02109.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.3430.02109.02
    Tax2.517.9428.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.8522.0880.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.8522.0880.21
    Minority Interest----0.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.8522.0880.64
    Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.110.42
    Diluted EPS-0.010.110.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.110.42
    Diluted EPS-0.010.110.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
