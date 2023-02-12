Dish TV Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 710.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 103.53% from Rs. 80.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.33 crore in December 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 430.87 crore in December 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 15.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.53% over the last 12 months.