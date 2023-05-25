Dhunseri Ventur Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.96 crore, up 4.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.96 crore in March 2023 up 4.61% from Rs. 117.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.79 crore in March 2023 down 4.77% from Rs. 43.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.95 crore in March 2023 up 5.63% from Rs. 49.18 crore in March 2022.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.54 in March 2022.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 251.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.71% returns over the last 6 months and 16.06% over the last 12 months.