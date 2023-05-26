Dhanuka Agritec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.23 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.23 crore in March 2023 up 16.63% from Rs. 318.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.31 crore in March 2023 up 20.3% from Rs. 54.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.61 crore in March 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.65 in March 2022.

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 720.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1.84% over the last 12 months.