    Dhanuka Agritec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.23 crore, up 16.63% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 371.23 crore in March 2023 up 16.63% from Rs. 318.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.31 crore in March 2023 up 20.3% from Rs. 54.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.61 crore in March 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 77.27 crore in March 2022.

    Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.65 in March 2022.

    Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 720.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1.84% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanuka Agritech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations371.23393.37318.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations371.23393.37318.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials232.86151.32194.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.8278.522.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.2034.04-8.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5331.0427.53
    Depreciation5.104.464.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3546.6136.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.7747.3760.63
    Other Income14.747.6612.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.5155.0372.82
    Interest0.770.770.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.7554.2672.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.7554.2672.06
    Tax21.448.1917.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.3146.0754.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.3146.0754.29
    Equity Share Capital9.129.329.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.249.8911.65
    Diluted EPS14.249.8911.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.249.8911.65
    Diluted EPS14.249.8911.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:30 am